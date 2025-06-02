Left Menu

Supreme Court to Hear Journalists' Plea in MP Sand Mafia Case

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea from two journalists who were allegedly assaulted by police in Madhya Pradesh while reporting on the local sand mafia. Their lawyer claims the journalists face life threats and have sought protection. Previous instances of journalist assault raise serious concerns.

Supreme Court to Hear Journalists' Plea in MP Sand Mafia Case
The Supreme Court has stepped in to address a plea filed by two journalists who claim they were beaten by police officers in Madhya Pradesh after reporting on the local sand mafia. The journalists have alleged severe misconduct, sparking concerns over press freedom and safety.

The case, which involves journalists allegedly assaulted within a police station, raises questions about systemic issues. It highlights the serious threats faced by reporters covering sensitive topics like illegal sand mining operations in India.

Despite suggestions to approach the high court, the petitioner's counsel argued that the journalists are at risk and have sought protection from threats. Prior judgments have provided temporary safety measures, but the underlying threat persists, necessitating urgent legal intervention.

