Turkish Media Crackdown: Journalist's Arrest Raises Press Freedom Concerns

Turkish authorities have detained German broadcaster Deutsche Welle's correspondent Alican Uludag in Ankara, accusing him of spreading misleading information and insulting the president. The arrest has sparked criticism from Deutsche Welle and prompted a response from Germany, emphasizing the need for journalistic freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 17:43 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 17:43 IST
In a significant media crackdown, Turkish authorities have arrested Alican Uludag, a correspondent for German broadcaster Deutsche Welle, accusing him of disseminating misleading information and insulting the president.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office announced Uludag's detention, based on his social media posts. He will face prosecutors in Istanbul following his arrest.

Deutsche Welle's Director General condemned the arrest as intimidation and urged Turkey to uphold press freedom, while the German government expressed deep concern over the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

