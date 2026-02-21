Judicial Scrutiny on DOJ's Journalist Search Raises Press Freedom Concerns

A federal judge has sharply questioned the U.S. Justice Department regarding its search of a Washington Post reporter's home, raising concerns about press freedom and legal oversight.

During a hearing, U.S. Magistrate Judge William Porter challenged DOJ lawyers for omitting the Privacy Protection Act, a 1980 law that restricts searches of journalists' work materials. The search targeted reporter Hannah Natanson amid a national security investigation into a classified information leak.

Controversy arose as the DOJ argued that the law didn't apply since the reporter was allegedly involved in criminal conduct. This has led to a legal challenge by the Post and an ethics complaint against a DOJ attorney. The case highlights tensions between press rights and national security imperatives.

