Judicial Scrutiny on DOJ's Journalist Search Raises Press Freedom Concerns
A U.S. judge questioned the DOJ's decision to search Washington Post reporter Hannah Natanson's home without citing a law protecting journalists. The DOJ argued the law didn't apply if the journalist was involved in criminal conduct. A press freedom group filed an ethics complaint over the incident.
A federal judge has sharply questioned the U.S. Justice Department regarding its search of a Washington Post reporter's home, raising concerns about press freedom and legal oversight.
During a hearing, U.S. Magistrate Judge William Porter challenged DOJ lawyers for omitting the Privacy Protection Act, a 1980 law that restricts searches of journalists' work materials. The search targeted reporter Hannah Natanson amid a national security investigation into a classified information leak.
Controversy arose as the DOJ argued that the law didn't apply since the reporter was allegedly involved in criminal conduct. This has led to a legal challenge by the Post and an ethics complaint against a DOJ attorney. The case highlights tensions between press rights and national security imperatives.
