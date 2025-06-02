Indian billionaire Gautam Adani comes under new scrutiny from US prosecutors, WSJ reports
Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 16:41 IST
The U.S. Justice Department is investigating whether Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's companies violated U.S. sanctions on Iran, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
