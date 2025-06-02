Left Menu

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani comes under new scrutiny from US prosecutors, WSJ reports

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 16:41 IST
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani comes under new scrutiny from US prosecutors, WSJ reports

The U.S. Justice Department is investigating whether Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's companies violated U.S. sanctions on Iran, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

