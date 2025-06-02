Following are the top stories at 5.15 pm NATION CAL10 SK-LANDSLIDE-LD DEATHS **** 3 army personnel dead, 6 soldiers missing as landslide hits military camp in Sikkim Gangtok: Three army personnel died and six soldiers went missing after a landslide hit a military camp at Chhaten in Sikkim, a defence official said on Monday. **** DEL23 JEE-LD ADVANCED RESULTS **** JEE-Advanced results: Delhi zone's Rajit Gupta tops IIT entrance, Devdutta Majhi is female topper New Delhi: Delhi zone's Rajit Gupta bagged the top rank in IIT entrance JEE advanced, results of which were announced on Monday. **** CAL3 AS-FLOOD **** Flood situation remains critical; Met Dept predicts more rain Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam remained grim on Monday with the water levels rising in many parts of the state, officials said. **** DEL21 CONG-LD FLOODS **** Congress asks Centre to provide funds for northeastern states grappling with floods New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday attacked the Modi government over the flood situation in the northeastern states, and hoped Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open the floodgates of his PM CARES Fund, where he claimed crores lie without any audit. **** CAL5 SK-TOURISTS-LD EVACUATION **** More than 100 stranded tourists evacuated safely from Lachung: Officials Gangtok: The first batch of 18 tourist vehicles from North Sikkim's Lachung, carrying more than 100 stranded tourists, have reached Phidang in Lower Dzongu, officials said on Monday. **** DEL20 JK-SEARCH-OPERATION **** Search operation underway in J-K's Kathua Jammu: Security forces on Monday launched a search operation near a forest area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district after suspicious movement was detected, officials said. **** CAL1 MN-FLOOD **** Manipur floods: 19,811 people affected, 3,365 houses damaged Imphal: More than 19,000 people have been affected by floods in Manipur caused by overflowing rivers and breaches in embankments, officials said on Monday. **** MDS7 KA-THUG LIFE-KFCC **** Let Kamal Haasan go to court, but no theatres in Karnataka will screen 'Thug Life': KFCC Bengaluru: Let actor Kamal Haasan go to court, but no theatres in Karnataka will screen 'Thug Life', Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce president M Narasimhalu said on Monday. **** DEL27 INDIAN-GUINNESS-RECORD **** India-born restaurateur Asma Khan among 195 women features in record-setting song New Delhi: India-born British restaurateur Asma Khan is among women from 195 countries who have featured in the ''195'' song which has entered the Guinness World Records for most nationalities to contribute vocals to a musical recording. **** BOM10 MH-ATS-LD SEARCHES **** Maharashtra ATS conducts searches in Thane in terror case; 12 detained Mumbai: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad on Monday detained 12 persons after conducting searches in Thane district, including at the houses of some former office-bearers and members of SIMI, in connection with a terrorism-related case, officials said. **** LEGAL LGD2 SC-DEPORTATION-ASSAM **** SC refuses to entertain plea over deportation drive in Assam, asks petitioner to approach HC New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea which alleged that the Assam government has reportedly launched a ''sweeping'' drive to detain and deport persons suspected to be foreigners without nationality verification or exhaustion of legal remedies. **** LGD3 SC-DDA-DEMOLITION **** SC to hear in July plea concerning proposed demolition of illegal structures in Okhla village New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it would hear in July a plea against the proposed demolition of certain alleged unauthorised structures at Okhla village in the national capital. **** LGD6 SC-JOURNALISTS-MP **** SC to hear scribes' plea over assault by MP police for reporting on sand mafia New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a plea filed by two journalists who were allegedly assaulted by police in Madhya Pradesh for reporting on the local sand mafia. **** LGD9 DL-HC-COVID-SAMPLES **** 'Next Covid pandemic far from over': Delhi HC seeks details on sample collection New Delhi: The Delhi High Court recently observed the ''next Covid pandemic'' was far from over as it asked for details on the Centre's preparedness for the collection of samples, centres and transport policy. **** FOREIGN FGN35 MALAYSIA-INDIA-DELEGATION (RPT) **** 'Water and blood cannot flow together', says all-party Indian delegation in Malaysia Kuala Lumpur: All-party parliamentary delegation visiting Malaysia has emphasised India's zero tolerance to terrorism, asserting that 'water and blood cannot flow together', the Indian mission said on Monday. **** FGN34 CHINA-US-LD TRADE **** China hits backs at US, says Washington seriously undermined tariff truce Beijing: China on Monday hit back at the US, accusing it of seriously violating their recent Geneva trade truce by introducing multiple restrictive measures like AI chip export control guidelines, stopping the sale of chip design software to China and revoking visas for Chinese students. ****

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)