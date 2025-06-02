Left Menu

Train passenger's body found inside railway officer's residential complex in Jhansi

PTI | Jhansi | Updated: 02-06-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 23:07 IST
A 47-year-old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances on Monday afternoon inside the premises of a railway officer's residential complex near Jhansi railway station, officials said.

The deceased, believed to be a resident of Pratapgarh district, was found with a valid railway ticket for Banda.

According to police, the body was discovered in the afternoon in the premises of a railway officer's residence located on the western side of the station. An Aadhaar card recovered from his pocket identified him as Virendra Gupta, a resident of Kaithal village, Maharajpur, in Pratapgarh district.

Officials from the Premnagar police station said a general class train ticket from Jhansi to Banda, purchased at 8 am the same morning, was also recovered from him.

Police said they are investigating how the man ended up in the railway officer's residential area, which is located some distance away from the station premises.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, they said.

