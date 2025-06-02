Husband, wife sentenced to life imprisonment for murder in UP's Bulandshahr

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Monday sentenced a man and his wife to life imprisonment for the murder of a mobile phone shop owner, which took place last year.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 each on the convicts, a government lawyer said.

Assistant District Government Counsel (Criminal) Nitin Tyagi said Additional Sessions Judge Pramod Kumar Gupta pronounced the verdict, convicting Jitendra alias Jeetu and his wife, Seema alias Shama, and sentencing them to life imprisonment with a fine of Rs 60,000 each.

Tyagi said on November 11, 2023, the body of Amit, a resident of Nayagaon, was found in a garbage heap near Dhameda Adda in the Kotwali Nagar area. Based on a complaint filed by the victim's father, an FIR was registered at the Kotwali Nagar police station the same day.

During the investigation, the names of Jitendra and Seema, also residents of Nayagaon, surfaced as suspects. Both were arrested on November 14, 2023. On their disclosure, blood-stained clothes, the murder weapon (a brick) and partially-burnt clothes of the victim were found from their residence, Tyagi said.

During interrogation, Jitendra told police that he worked as a cook in a private company in Delhi. On October 25, 2023, while visiting home from Delhi, he saw his wife talking on the phone with someone. She disconnected the call on seeing him and deleted the number, leading to growing tension between the couple. When questioned, Seema confessed that she had developed a romantic relationship with Amit two months ago while visiting his mobile shop for recharge and money transfers, the lawyer said.

According to police, Jitendra then conspired with his wife to kill Amit.

They lured him and carried out the killing together.

Tyagi said after a thorough investigation, police submitted the chargesheet and the court, after hearing the case, has now delivered its judgment.

