Govt Announces Major Reforms to Refocus WorkSafe on Support Over Enforcement

The Government has unveiled a major overhaul of New Zealand’s workplace health and safety regulator, WorkSafe, aiming to shift its focus from enforcement to proactive engagement and guidance. Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Brooke van Velden announced the changes as part of a broader package of health and safety reforms intended to rebuild trust between the regulator, businesses, and workers.

At the heart of the reforms is a cultural shift in how WorkSafe operates. Rather than being viewed primarily as a punitive authority, WorkSafe will now be expected to act as a supportive partner—guiding employers and workers to identify and manage critical health and safety risks before issues arise.

“During my nationwide consultation roadshow, I consistently heard the same message from businesses and workers alike,” said Minister van Velden. “There’s a real desire for clearer guidance and more consistent advice from WorkSafe. Too often, businesses have asked for help only to be told that it’s not the regulator’s job to provide it. That has to change.”

The changes are being driven by what the Minister described as a need to address WorkSafe’s “inconsistency, culture and lack of guidance.” As part of the initiative, van Velden has issued a formal Letter of Expectations to WorkSafe’s Board and Chief Executive, setting clear benchmarks for the agency’s future direction.

Practical Steps Already Underway

A number of tangible actions are already being implemented:

Launch of a 'Road Cone Tipline': WorkSafe has established a dedicated tipline to gather information on over-compliance in temporary traffic management. This will help identify areas where regulatory expectations may be unclear or excessive.

Joint Engagement Programme: In collaboration with Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and key industry stakeholders, WorkSafe will undertake an educational programme to promote a risk-based approach to managing temporary traffic works. The initiative is designed to ensure practical safety solutions without unnecessary burdens.

Clean-up of Outdated Guidance: WorkSafe has already removed 50 obsolete documents from its website, with more scheduled to follow. These documents were deemed outdated, irrelevant to modern practices, or redundant due to better resources already available. Updated and clearer guidance will be issued to replace them.

Restructuring for Transparency and Accountability

To support the agency’s transformation, Minister van Velden also announced a restructuring of WorkSafe’s funding framework. Currently, WorkSafe’s appropriation is too broad, making it difficult to evaluate whether taxpayer dollars are being used effectively. To improve fiscal transparency, the appropriation will be divided into four new categories:

Supporting Work Health and Safety Practice Enforcing Work Health and Safety Compliance Authorising and Monitoring Health and Safety Activities Energy Safety

“These changes will sharpen the focus of each of WorkSafe’s functions, ensuring more accurate tracking of spending and more effective delivery of results,” said van Velden. The new structure will come into effect later in 2025.

Improved Public Experience and Continuous Feedback

The reforms are also designed to enhance the public’s day-to-day experience with WorkSafe. Minister van Velden said that the public will now be able to provide feedback on the timeliness and effectiveness of WorkSafe’s actions, including inspections and guidance.

“This continuous feedback loop will promote greater accountability and help ensure the agency adapts and improves over time,” she added.

Acknowledgement from Leadership

Minister van Velden acknowledged the cooperation and willingness of WorkSafe’s leadership team to embrace these changes. “I want to thank WorkSafe’s Board, Chief Executive, and staff for recognising the work ahead and committing to making the agency’s work programme truly fit for purpose.”

The reform package is part of a broader government strategy to improve workplace safety outcomes while reducing unnecessary red tape for employers. It reflects a modern, practical approach to regulation—one that empowers, educates, and enables, rather than simply enforces.

Industry response to the announcement is expected in the coming weeks, with many businesses likely to welcome a regulator that listens, guides, and supports rather than solely penalizes.