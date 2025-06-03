Left Menu

UP: Man stabs woman over two dozen times with screwdriver, arrested

He later stabbed her with a screwdriver, left her there and ran away, a police statement issued here said.According to the victims family, she was stabbed over two dozen times with the screwdriver, with several wounds in her private parts.Police have recovered the screwdriver and her phone from Rafi who has been sent to jail.

PTI | Moradabad | Updated: 03-06-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 11:51 IST
UP: Man stabs woman over two dozen times with screwdriver, arrested
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested for allegedly strangulating a woman here in a village and stabbing her with a screwdriver over two dozen times, including in her private parts, police said on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old woman was murdered on Saturday in a maize field in the Mainather police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district, they said. Her body was found a day later with multiple stab wounds on Sunday.

Following a complaint by the woman's mother, police arrested Mohammad Rafi alias Arif who she alleged was stalking her daughter and forcing her to talk to him.

The woman did not want to talk to Rafi but he was after her for a long time, she said in the FIR.

During interrogation by police, Rafi claimed he knew the woman and that they used to talk on the phone.

He told them that she called him to the field on Saturday. Later when he met her in the evening, she allegedly abused him over some issue.

Rafi got angry and allegedly strangulated her with her 'dupatta' and she fell unconscious. He later stabbed her with a screwdriver, left her there and ran away, a police statement issued here said.

According to the victim's family, she was stabbed over two dozen times with the screwdriver, with several wounds in her private parts.

Police have recovered the screwdriver and her phone from Rafi who has been sent to jail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools Are Treating Depression in Clinics, But Are They Ready for the Front Line?

Countering Deepfakes: Recent Trends and Challenges in Video Manipulation Detection

Why Fewer Startups Thrive: The Hidden Role of Aging and Consumer Brand Loyalty

Toward Safer Streets: How Togo Plans to Fix Lomé’s Urban Transport Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025