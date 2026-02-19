U.S. Trade Deficit Hits Record High Amid Tariff Struggles

The U.S. experienced a sharp increase in its trade deficit in December, setting records as imports surged despite President Trump's tariffs on overseas goods. The deficit reached a five-month high of $70.3 billion, conflicting with economists' forecasts of a contraction. Much of the increase was driven by capital goods, which are expected to bolster business investment.

The widening deficit contradicts the aim of the imposed tariffs, which sought to address trade imbalances and rejuvenate domestic manufacturing. Instead, manufacturing jobs saw a decline of 83,000 from January 2025 to January 2026. Despite a flourishing economy, the number of imports continues to challenge U.S. trade strategies.

Economists caution about vulnerabilities in the labor market, observing stability yet acknowledging potential risks. While February's employment report forecasts favorable economic growth, policymakers highlight constraints on job growth due to restrictive immigration policies and import tariffs. The Federal Reserve minutes reveal concerns over further adverse impacts on labor demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)