Four labourers died of asphyxiation in Odisha's Nabarangpur

The four were later pulled out of the septic tank and taken to the District Headquarters Hospital at Nabarangpur where two were declared dead on arrival. A case was registered at Nabarangpur Town Police Station under section 1061 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita BNS, 2023 which deals with causing death by negligence.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-06-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 14:07 IST
At least four labourers mostly sanitation workers died allegedly due to asphyxiation while cleaning a septic tank in Odisha's Nabarangpur district on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place at Padalguda village under Nandahandi block under Nabarangpur Town Police station limit. The fire brigade personnel said first two persons climbed down into the tank and did not respond after some time. Then another man entered into the tank and he also did not come out. Finally, the fourth man entered the tank and he also became ill, they said. The four were later pulled out of the septic tank and taken to the District Headquarters Hospital at Nabarangpur where two were declared dead on arrival. Later, two others also died, police said. The deceased persons have been identified as Amir Khura, Trilochan Bhatra, Lalu Rana and M Santu (all in the age group of 25 years to 35 years). However, the police said the exact cause of death will be ascertained after the autopsy. A case was registered at Nabarangpur Town Police Station under section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 which deals with causing death by negligence.

