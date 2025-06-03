NCC to Expand by 3 Lakh Cadets Nationwide, Says Sanjay Seth in Bhopal

In a major boost to India’s youth development and national integration efforts, Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Sanjay Seth inaugurated the Special Joint State Representatives and Additional/Deputy Directors General (JS R&A/D) Conference of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in Bhopal today. The conference marked a significant moment for inter-governmental collaboration and strategic planning for the future of the NCC.

During the conference, Shri Sanjay Seth announced the expansion of the NCC by an unprecedented 3 lakh cadets across the country, describing it as a “historic and transformative step” towards building a disciplined, patriotic, and skilled youth force. Several states have already given their formal concurrence for this expansion and committed to accelerating the development of essential training infrastructure.

A Vision for a Stronger, United Youth

In his address, the Minister reiterated the NCC’s enduring contribution to national building, saying, “NCC has always played a pivotal role in character-building, leadership development, and instilling a deep sense of discipline and patriotism among our youth.”

He emphasized the government’s focus on enabling employment opportunities for Ex-Servicemen, highlighting their inclusion as NCC instructors under a recent initiative. “This not only enhances the quality of cadet training but also honours the service and experience of our veterans,” he added.

Honouring Excellence: NCC Everest Expedition

The Raksha Rajya Mantri lauded the NCC Mount Everest Expedition team for their successful summit on May 18, 2025, calling it a shining example of courage, endurance, and national pride. The expedition, comprised of cadets from different states and social backgrounds, showcased the strength of diversity, unity, and perseverance fostered by NCC training.

“The expedition inspires millions of young Indians to dream big, work hard, and never give up,” Shri Seth said. The achievement was also recognized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, with cadets expected to be felicitated in upcoming national events.

NCC’s Role in National Campaigns

Shri Sanjay Seth praised the NCC’s enthusiastic participation in flagship national campaigns, including:

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Clean India Mission)

Nasha Mukti Abhiyan (Drug-Free India Campaign)

Naya Savera Scheme promoting skill development and inclusion

He noted that such engagements have transformed cadets into agents of social change, aligning civic responsibility with national service.

Strengthening Centre-State Coordination

Calling for deeper collaboration, the Minister urged State Governments to expedite their commitments related to manpower deployment, land acquisition, and budgetary support for the planned NCC expansion. “Only with active Centre-State synergy can we fulfill our vision of creating a 21st-century NCC force—larger, smarter, and more empowered,” he asserted.

The new expansion plan also includes building more training academies, camping grounds, and simulation centres, with special attention to rural and border areas to ensure inclusive outreach.

Strategic Roadmap for NCC: Vision 2047

Director General of NCC, Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh, presented the Corps’ performance highlights and future roadmap, aligned with the broader Viksit Bharat @ 2047 national development vision. Key priorities include:

Establishing dedicated NCC battalions in underrepresented districts

Deploying digital learning tools for cadet training and evaluation

Strengthening Sainik Schools collaboration to integrate cadet programs

Encouraging female cadet participation, with new targets set for 2026

“The goal is to position NCC not just as a voluntary organization, but as a movement of youth-driven nation-building,” said Lt Gen Singh.

High-Level Participation and Unified Agenda

The Bhopal conference saw active participation from:

Union Ministers for Education and Youth Affairs & Sports

Senior officials from the Ministry of Defence

Representatives from state education departments

NCC Directorates from all States and UTs

The event provided a platform for peer learning, feedback-sharing, and regional planning for smoother implementation of the upcoming cadet expansion.

Transforming Youth, Empowering India

With this expansion, the NCC is poised to become the world’s largest youth uniformed organization, with a stronger presence in schools, colleges, and universities across India. As a training ground for leadership, civic duty, and national pride, the NCC’s expanded presence will also help address emerging challenges related to disaster response, climate action, and cybersecurity awareness.

The government’s commitment to building a robust NCC aligns with its larger goals of youth empowerment, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and inclusive development.

Shri Sanjay Seth concluded by saying, “An empowered cadet today is a responsible citizen tomorrow. Through the NCC, we are not just building individuals—we are building the future of India.”