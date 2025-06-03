Bombay High Court Permits Traditional Slaughter at Vishalgad Fort

The Bombay High Court has authorized animal slaughter for the upcoming Eid al-Adha and Urs celebrations at Vishalgad Fort in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district.

Despite the site's status as a protected monument, the court granted the request from the Hazrat Peer Malik Rehan Dargah Trust, with specific conditions.

Animal slaughter must occur in a private, enclosed area to comply with the Maharashtra Ancient Monuments Act, maintaining last year's guidelines. This decision emphasizes balancing tradition and regulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)