Left Menu

Bombay High Court Permits Traditional Slaughter at Vishalgad Fort

The Bombay High Court has allowed animal slaughter for Eid al-Adha and Urs at Vishalgad Fort. Despite the monument's protected status, the court granted permission to honor traditions, specifying procedures in private, enclosed spaces to adhere to existing regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-06-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 18:11 IST
Bombay High Court Permits Traditional Slaughter at Vishalgad Fort
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has authorized animal slaughter for the upcoming Eid al-Adha and Urs celebrations at Vishalgad Fort in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district.

Despite the site's status as a protected monument, the court granted the request from the Hazrat Peer Malik Rehan Dargah Trust, with specific conditions.

Animal slaughter must occur in a private, enclosed area to comply with the Maharashtra Ancient Monuments Act, maintaining last year's guidelines. This decision emphasizes balancing tradition and regulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025