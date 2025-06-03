Bombay High Court Permits Traditional Slaughter at Vishalgad Fort
The Bombay High Court has allowed animal slaughter for Eid al-Adha and Urs at Vishalgad Fort. Despite the monument's protected status, the court granted permission to honor traditions, specifying procedures in private, enclosed spaces to adhere to existing regulations.
The Bombay High Court has authorized animal slaughter for the upcoming Eid al-Adha and Urs celebrations at Vishalgad Fort in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district.
Despite the site's status as a protected monument, the court granted the request from the Hazrat Peer Malik Rehan Dargah Trust, with specific conditions.
Animal slaughter must occur in a private, enclosed area to comply with the Maharashtra Ancient Monuments Act, maintaining last year's guidelines. This decision emphasizes balancing tradition and regulation.
