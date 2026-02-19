Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar Invites Maharashtra CM to Son's Wedding
Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar met with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to invite him to his son, Arjun's, wedding. The meeting took place at the CM's official residence in Mumbai, and Fadnavis expressed his happiness, wishing the Tendulkar family a joyous wedding and lifetime happiness.
On Thursday, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar personally invited Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to his son Arjun's upcoming wedding. The meeting occurred at the CM's official residence in south Mumbai, marking a significant moment in the build-up to the event.
In a statement on social media, Chief Minister Fadnavis conveyed his delight upon meeting the celebrated sports figure and his family. He expressed his best wishes for Arjun's wedding, hoping for a memorable celebration and happiness for the Tendulkar family.
Arjun Tendulkar, a promising professional cricketer who represents Goa, is scheduled to marry Saaniya Chandok early next month, and preparations are underway for their highly anticipated nuptials.
