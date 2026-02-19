Left Menu

Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar Invites Maharashtra CM to Son's Wedding

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar met with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to invite him to his son, Arjun's, wedding. The meeting took place at the CM's official residence in Mumbai, and Fadnavis expressed his happiness, wishing the Tendulkar family a joyous wedding and lifetime happiness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-02-2026 18:16 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 18:16 IST
Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar Invites Maharashtra CM to Son's Wedding
Sachin Tendulkar
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar personally invited Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to his son Arjun's upcoming wedding. The meeting occurred at the CM's official residence in south Mumbai, marking a significant moment in the build-up to the event.

In a statement on social media, Chief Minister Fadnavis conveyed his delight upon meeting the celebrated sports figure and his family. He expressed his best wishes for Arjun's wedding, hoping for a memorable celebration and happiness for the Tendulkar family.

Arjun Tendulkar, a promising professional cricketer who represents Goa, is scheduled to marry Saaniya Chandok early next month, and preparations are underway for their highly anticipated nuptials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

 Global
2
Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

 Global
3
Wall Street Wobbles: Private Equity's Plunge and AI's Growing Pains

Wall Street Wobbles: Private Equity's Plunge and AI's Growing Pains

 Global
4
High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026