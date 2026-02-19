Mass Cheating Scandal Exposed in Maharashtra College

In a significant crackdown on examination malpractice, authorities unveiled a mass copying scandal at a Maharashtra college. The incident came to light during a surprise flying squad inspection at Shri Mainagiri Maharaj Junior College in Washim district.

On February 16, while a Physics exam was underway, officials discovered that 581 students were involved in mass copying, leading to the booking of 26 college staffers. A proposal for their suspension has been submitted, an official confirmed.

The education department is meticulously scrutinizing the students' answer sheets and has assured that appropriate actions will be taken in accordance with board regulations to uphold exam integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)