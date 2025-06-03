Drone Warfare: Ukraine's Strategic Blow to Russian Air Power

In a bold military maneuver, Ukraine utilized drone technology to strike several strategic Russian airbases, causing significant damage to key aircraft. The operation, verified by satellite imagery from Capella Space and drone footage, marked an unprecedented attack deep inside Russian territory.

Synthetic aperture radar images revealed the destruction of numerous Tu-22 and Tu-95 bombers, leading experts to predict potential shifts in Russian defense postures. Ukraine's domestic security agency, the SBU, claimed the operation hit 41 aircraft, an achievement hailed by President Zelenskiy as 'absolutely brilliant'.

Despite the lack of immediate response from Moscow, experts assert that the damage could impede Russia's aerial capabilities. The attack is expected to force Russia to rethink its air defense strategies, possibly deploying mobile air defense systems to protect against similar future threats.

