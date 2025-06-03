Major Cocaine Bust at Mumbai Airport

A significant drug interdiction unfolded at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Monday.

A foreign national was detained after the Air Intelligence Unit, acting on specific intelligence, intercepted him with 5.194 kgs of cocaine.

This concealed stash, worth Rs 51.94 crore, was hidden in a waist belt and calf guards. The suspect has been arrested under the NDPS Act as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)