Left Menu

Major Cocaine Bust at Mumbai Airport

A foreign national was apprehended at Mumbai's international airport after customs officials discovered 5.194 kgs of cocaine worth Rs 51.94 crore concealed in a waist belt and calf guards. The arrest, made by the Air Intelligence Unit, falls under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-06-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 21:10 IST
Major Cocaine Bust at Mumbai Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant drug interdiction unfolded at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Monday.

A foreign national was detained after the Air Intelligence Unit, acting on specific intelligence, intercepted him with 5.194 kgs of cocaine.

This concealed stash, worth Rs 51.94 crore, was hidden in a waist belt and calf guards. The suspect has been arrested under the NDPS Act as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025