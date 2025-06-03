Major Cocaine Bust at Mumbai Airport
A foreign national was apprehended at Mumbai's international airport after customs officials discovered 5.194 kgs of cocaine worth Rs 51.94 crore concealed in a waist belt and calf guards. The arrest, made by the Air Intelligence Unit, falls under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-06-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 21:10 IST
Country:
- India
A significant drug interdiction unfolded at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Monday.
A foreign national was detained after the Air Intelligence Unit, acting on specific intelligence, intercepted him with 5.194 kgs of cocaine.
This concealed stash, worth Rs 51.94 crore, was hidden in a waist belt and calf guards. The suspect has been arrested under the NDPS Act as investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
