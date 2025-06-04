Left Menu

Trump Administration Revokes Emergency Abortion Guidance

The Trump administration has revoked guidance requiring hospitals to provide emergency abortions when necessary to stabilize a woman's medical condition. The Biden administration had previously issued this guidance following the Supreme Court's decision impacting national abortion rights. This move has sparked backlash from doctors and abortion rights advocates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-06-2025 02:12 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 02:12 IST
Trump Administration Revokes Emergency Abortion Guidance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant policy shift, the Trump administration announced on Tuesday that guidance directing hospitals to perform emergency abortions to stabilize women's health conditions is being revoked. This guidance, initially issued in 2022 by the Biden administration, aimed to ensure access to emergency abortions following the US Supreme Court's overturning of national abortion rights.

The Biden-era policy sought to preserve emergency abortion services in critical situations, invoking the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act. This law mandates emergency rooms, which rely on Medicare funding, provide necessary exams and stabilizing treatments. Nearly all US emergency rooms depend on these funds, which heightened the debate over the guidance's revocation.

The decision has stirred concerns among medical professionals and abortion rights advocates, fearing increased risks for women in states with strict abortion bans. Opponents argue the move creates confusion and jeopardizes women's medical safety, while anti-abortion advocates welcome the rollback, claiming the Biden policy was an unjust expansion of abortion access.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025