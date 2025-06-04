Left Menu

Molotov Cocktails and Immigration: The Complex Case of Mohamed Sabry Soliman

An Egyptian man, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, faces serious charges after using Molotov cocktails during a pro-Israel demonstration in Boulder. He injured 12 participants and expressed no remorse. His family, unaware of his attack plan, is being detained by US immigration. Soliman's immigration status is under scrutiny.

  • Country:
  • United States

Mohamed Sabry Soliman, an Egyptian national, is at the center of a controversial case involving violent acts during a Boulder demonstration. Accused of using Molotov cocktails, Soliman injured 12 people, raising concerns about growing antisemitic violence amid global tensions related to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

US immigration officials detained Soliman's family, probing whether they were aware of his intentions. Soliman, who had been living in the US illegally, disguised himself as a gardener during the attack. Despite having planned to harm more, he hesitated and launched just two incendiary devices, shouting "Free Palestine."

The incident has cast attention on visa overstays and immigration policies. Soliman was born in Egypt and entered the US on a tourist visa, later applying for asylum. His immigration status, alongside his pending legal battles, complicates his situation, with authorities investigating potential deportation proceedings for his family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

