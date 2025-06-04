Left Menu

NATO's Baltic Drills Highlight Tensions with Russia

NATO's Baltic drills are seen as preparatory measures for a potential military clash with Russia, according to Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister. The exercises focus on simulating conflicts with comparable adversaries, highlighting ongoing tensions. The exercises are part of NATO's annual BALTOPS event in the Baltic Sea region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 09:52 IST
According to remarks published by TASS news agency on Wednesday, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko stated that NATO's ongoing military drills in the Baltic region reflect preparations for a possible military confrontation with Russia. Grushko emphasized the exercises' focus on engagements with comparable adversaries.

The drills include various aspects of military capability, from force deployment to strategic objectives, designed to simulate a realistic conflict scenario. Officials assess these activities as part of NATO's efforts to enhance readiness in light of current geopolitical tensions.

The annual BALTOPS exercise, which involves NATO's coordinated military maneuvers in the Baltic Sea, is taking place this month. The event underscores NATO's commitment to maintaining regional security amid rising concerns over relations with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

