Security Forces Eliminate Terrorists in North Waziristan Operation

In a decisive intelligence-based operation, security forces targeted and eliminated 14 terrorists in the North Waziristan district, a region neighboring Afghanistan, according to a statement from Pakistan's military media wing.

The operation took place from June 2 to June 3, 2025, in the Datta Khel area of North Waziristan, following reports of terrorists' presence. The troops engaged in a fierce firefight, resulting in 14 terrorist fatalities.

The military emphasized ongoing sanitization efforts in the region to secure the area further, reinforcing Pakistan's commitment to eradicating terrorism within its borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)