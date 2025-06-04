Security Forces Eliminate Terrorists in North Waziristan Operation
Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan, killing 14 terrorists. The operation was carried out in response to the presence of terrorists in the area, aiming to eliminate threats. The military is dedicated to removing terrorism from Pakistan.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 04-06-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 12:43 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a decisive intelligence-based operation, security forces targeted and eliminated 14 terrorists in the North Waziristan district, a region neighboring Afghanistan, according to a statement from Pakistan's military media wing.
The operation took place from June 2 to June 3, 2025, in the Datta Khel area of North Waziristan, following reports of terrorists' presence. The troops engaged in a fierce firefight, resulting in 14 terrorist fatalities.
The military emphasized ongoing sanitization efforts in the region to secure the area further, reinforcing Pakistan's commitment to eradicating terrorism within its borders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement