Courtroom Clash: Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order Under Scrutiny

President Donald Trump's executive order challenging birthright citizenship faces a critical examination by the U.S. appeals court. As a keystone of his immigration policy, the order's legality is questioned for potentially violating the 14th Amendment's citizenship clause. Federal judges have issued nationwide blocks, sparking a complex legal battle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 15:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump's executive order to restrict automatic birthright citizenship is up for review in a U.S. appeals court. This marks a significant test for the Republican leader's immigration agenda, which has faced judicial resistance.

A three-judge panel from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will now evaluate the administration's appeal against nationwide blocks on the order, previously deemed unconstitutional. The directive, signed on January 20, mandates that federal agencies deny citizenship to U.S.-born children without at least one parent as an American citizen or lawful permanent resident.

While Trump's administration argues that the 14th Amendment does not cover illegal or temporary immigrants, federal courts have countered, citing possible violations of the citizenship clause. The Supreme Court's pending decision could have extensive implications, potentially affecting the citizenship status of over 150,000 newborns annually.

