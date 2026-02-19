Trump Nominates Legal Ally for Appeals Court

In a significant move, former U.S. President Donald Trump nominated Justin Smith, a pivotal figure in his legal team, as a judge for the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday. Smith, who played a key role in Trump's presidential immunity case, has a comprehensive legal background in Missouri.

Smith notably represented Trump in a high-profile case against writer E. Jean Carroll. His experience includes serving as deputy counsel to Missouri's governor and deputy attorney general for special litigation. Trump lauded Smith's contributions to securing a Supreme Court victory on presidential immunity through Truth Social.

Trump also announced nominees for the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas, further showcasing his commitment to reinforcing judicial strength. Despite requests, Smith and other appointees have not publicly commented. Since his return to the White House, Trump has nominated over 40 individuals to the judiciary.

(With inputs from agencies.)