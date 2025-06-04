Left Menu

Hong Kong's Delicate Dance: Commemorating Tiananmen

Activists in Hong Kong face heightened security during the 36th anniversary of China's Tiananmen Square crackdown. Unable to publicly commemorate the event, many rely on online tributes or private vigils. International voices, including Taiwan's president and the U.S., urge remembrance against China's efforts to silence this historical chapter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 16:03 IST
Hong Kong's Delicate Dance: Commemorating Tiananmen
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On the 36th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown, Hong Kong encountered increased security measures as activists came under police scrutiny. The historical event, a taboo subject in China, saw renewed calls for remembrance by Taiwan's president and the United States.

In Beijing, the Tiananmen Square anniversary remains unacknowledged, with heavy censorship on social media and heightened police presence. Authorities enforced strict identification checks, deterring any public commemoration. Despite official silence, rights groups continue to demand a full account of the casualties.

Internationally, figures like Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio criticized China's stance. Lai emphasized the enduring pursuit of human rights, while Rubio highlighted ongoing attempts at repression. As the world remembers, China maintains its socialist trajectory, a narrative steadfast against historical accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025