On the 36th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown, Hong Kong encountered increased security measures as activists came under police scrutiny. The historical event, a taboo subject in China, saw renewed calls for remembrance by Taiwan's president and the United States.

In Beijing, the Tiananmen Square anniversary remains unacknowledged, with heavy censorship on social media and heightened police presence. Authorities enforced strict identification checks, deterring any public commemoration. Despite official silence, rights groups continue to demand a full account of the casualties.

Internationally, figures like Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio criticized China's stance. Lai emphasized the enduring pursuit of human rights, while Rubio highlighted ongoing attempts at repression. As the world remembers, China maintains its socialist trajectory, a narrative steadfast against historical accountability.

