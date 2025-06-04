Karnataka Home Minister Addresses BJP’s Allegations: 'No Targeting in Dakshina Kannada'

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara refuted BJP's allegations that the police are unjustly targeting individuals linked with pro-Hindu groups in Dakshina Kannada. Parameshwara reassured citizens on Wednesday, emphasizing that only those breaching the law should be concerned, and there is no political interference in police operations.

The Minister clarified that police actions are guided by extant rules and based on situational requirements. The BJP had contended that police were intimidating Hindu organization workers by identifying leaders and conducting nightly visits. However, Parameshwara insisted these measures aim to instill confidence among citizens and address elements fostering communal strife.

The home minister announced the impending launch of an Anti-Communal Force to ensure peace. According to him, police actions are decided locally by officials independent of directives from political leaders, ensuring accountability and adherence to law and order.