Goa Government to Resolve Forest Rights Act Cases by Liberation Day

The Goa government has pledged to address all pending Forest Rights Act (FRA) cases, primarily related to tribal land ownership, by December 19, the state's Liberation Day. With 10,500 applications received, special camps will help process claims. The CM aims to expedite the issuance of 'sanads' (land ownership documents).

The Goa government announced its commitment to resolving all outstanding cases under the Forest Rights Act (FRA) by December 19, Liberation Day. The cases mostly pertain to tribal land ownership disputes.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant revealed this decision following a high-level meeting, setting an ambitious target date to address all claims under the Act. The FRA recognizes the rights of forest-dwelling communities over the land and resources they traditionally use.

With 10,500 applications submitted, only 871 have been addressed, while 949 were rejected. Special camps will be held across six talukas to expedite the process, aiming to issue land ownership documents swiftly. A previous delay was attributed to a halted survey by a hired agency.

