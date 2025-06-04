Love Forbidden: The Fatal Struggle in Dwarka

In a tragic turn of events, a young graduate from Bihar has been arrested for the alleged murder of a man opposed to his romantic intentions. The Delhi Police revealed that a violent confrontation led to the fatal stranding of Akhilesh on May 8 in Dwarka.

Nitish Dass, identified as the accused, reportedly cracked under emotional pressure, attacking Akhilesh after being continuously threatened to abandon his pursuit of marriage with Akhilesh's cousin. The conflict reached its peak at Nitish's residence where the fatal act unfolded.

Authorities, piecing together the details, utilized CCTV footage and witness accounts to capture the fleeing Nitish in his hometown on May 14. Confessing to the crime, he cited relentless provocation as his breaking point. Evidence such as the murder weapon and clothing has been collected, as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)