Ganesh Naik Ramps Up COVID Measures Amidst Rain Woes in Palghar

In response to new COVID-19 cases, Ganesh Naik, Palghar's guardian minister, has mandated strict public health protocols. He reviewed rain-induced damage and disaster readiness, urging disinfection of public areas and educational facilities. Naik also demanded the establishment of COVID care centers and warned against fake seed sales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 04-06-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 17:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to combat the rise in COVID-19 cases, Palghar district's guardian minister, Ganesh Naik, has implemented stringent public health measures. This announcement comes as rain-induced damage in the area also requires urgent attention.

Naik conducted a comprehensive review on Tuesday, assessing both the district's disaster preparedness and the impacts of recent downpours. He has directed officials to disinfect public areas and established a mandate for COVID care centers in each taluka.

The minister has also emphasized the sanitation of educational institutions and issued a warning against the distribution of counterfeit seeds. Damage to homes, farms, boats, and fisheries was also reviewed, highlighting the dual challenges faced by the district.

