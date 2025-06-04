Ganesh Naik Ramps Up COVID Measures Amidst Rain Woes in Palghar

In an effort to combat the rise in COVID-19 cases, Palghar district's guardian minister, Ganesh Naik, has implemented stringent public health measures. This announcement comes as rain-induced damage in the area also requires urgent attention.

Naik conducted a comprehensive review on Tuesday, assessing both the district's disaster preparedness and the impacts of recent downpours. He has directed officials to disinfect public areas and established a mandate for COVID care centers in each taluka.

The minister has also emphasized the sanitation of educational institutions and issued a warning against the distribution of counterfeit seeds. Damage to homes, farms, boats, and fisheries was also reviewed, highlighting the dual challenges faced by the district.