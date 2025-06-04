Left Menu

Tragic Clashes at Ivory Coast Prison Spark Investigation

Five inmates were killed in an Ivory Coast prison during a violent clash following a search for prohibited items. The incident in Bouake highlighted ongoing issues with prison conditions, leading to an investigation. The UN previously criticized overcrowding and poor conditions in the country's prisons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abidjan | Updated: 04-06-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 17:58 IST
Tragic Clashes at Ivory Coast Prison Spark Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Cote d'Ivoire

A clash at an Ivory Coast prison resulted in the deaths of five inmates during a search for banned items, officials stated on Wednesday.

In Bouake, prisoners reacted with aggression to a routine search, resulting in five fatalities and 29 injuries, including six officers and 23 inmates, said public prosecutor Abel Nangbele Yeo.

Prisoners attacked security personnel with weapons, leading officers to fire warning shots as they retreated. No details were given on the exact cause of the prisoners' deaths. The search uncovered drugs, mobile phones, and explosives.

This incident draws attention to the longstanding criticism from rights groups about the country's prison conditions. Overcrowding and inadequate facilities have been points of concern, and a recent prisoner death during an escape attempt in Bouake emphasized the issue.

The prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the violent events.

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025