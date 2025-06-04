Tragic Clashes at Ivory Coast Prison Spark Investigation

A clash at an Ivory Coast prison resulted in the deaths of five inmates during a search for banned items, officials stated on Wednesday.

In Bouake, prisoners reacted with aggression to a routine search, resulting in five fatalities and 29 injuries, including six officers and 23 inmates, said public prosecutor Abel Nangbele Yeo.

Prisoners attacked security personnel with weapons, leading officers to fire warning shots as they retreated. No details were given on the exact cause of the prisoners' deaths. The search uncovered drugs, mobile phones, and explosives.

This incident draws attention to the longstanding criticism from rights groups about the country's prison conditions. Overcrowding and inadequate facilities have been points of concern, and a recent prisoner death during an escape attempt in Bouake emphasized the issue.

The prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the violent events.