Russia Weighs Retaliation: All Options Open Against Ukraine

In a statement on Wednesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov announced that Russia is keeping all response strategies on the table following Ukraine's attacks on its territory. This comes as tensions escalate between the two countries.

Ryabkov's comments were reported by the Russian news agency Interfax, signaling a potentially significant shift in Russia's approach to the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

The deputy foreign minister noted that it would be up to the defense ministry to finalize and execute any response measures as they navigate the complex geopolitical landscape.

