Global Political Events: A Comprehensive Overview

In a rapidly changing world, global political dynamics are always in flux, as evidenced by the extensive schedule of upcoming meetings and summits detailed in this comprehensive event calendar.

The period from June 4 to July 28, 2025, will see a slew of critical engagements, ranging from state visits by international leaders such as Greece's Foreign Minister in Cairo and Brazil's President in France, to influential economic conferences in Geneva and Paris.

These events not only influence diplomatic relations but also impact global governance profoundly, making this calendar an essential reference for stakeholders in international politics and economics.