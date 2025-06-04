Sikkim Unites Amid Crisis: Landslide Tragedy Spurs Coordinated Relief Efforts
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang held a high-level meeting to address the landslide crisis in Mangan district. The landslide, triggered by heavy rains, caused fatalities and stranded tourists. Prompt actions by the state government and collaboration with various agencies aim to restore normalcy and ensure safety.
In the wake of a devastating landslide in Sikkim's Mangan district, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang convened a crucial meeting with senior state officials. The landslide, which occurred near Lachen following intense rainfall, resulted in the tragic loss of three army personnel, injuries to others, and six soldiers missing.
The state government is working tirelessly in partnership with the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, Border Roads Organisation, and various local teams to expedite rescue operations. Approximately 109 stranded tourists have successfully been moved to Chaten for eventual airlift, pending improved weather conditions.
Despite adversities such as washed-away bridges and halted helicopter rescue operations, Sikkim is exploring ground-based evacuation methods. The administration remains fully committed to safeguarding lives, restoring connectivity, and providing essential relief amidst challenging conditions.
