Rising Antisemitism in Germany Amid Gaza Conflict Sparks Debate

The number of antisemitic incidents in Germany nearly doubled last year, as reported by the German body RIAS, amid ongoing Gaza strife between Israel and Hamas.

RIAS recorded 8,627 incidents, a substantial increase from 2023's 4,886, reflecting an escalated risk for Jews in Germany post-October 7, 2023. Benjamin Steinitz, RIAS head, emphasized the distraction caused by debates over the definition of antisemitism versus victim empathy.

A significant portion of incidents stemmed from 'anti-Israeli antisemitism,' drawing controversy from critics like the Diaspora Alliance, who argue RIAS' approach stifles Palestinian identity. Despite criticism, RIAS maintains its stance, stressing the importance of combating antisemitism as a core responsibility for Germany in post-Holocaust atonement.

