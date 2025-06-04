Left Menu

Rising Antisemitism in Germany Amid Gaza Conflict Sparks Debate

Antisemitic incidents in Germany almost doubled last year, according to RIAS, amid ongoing conflict in Gaza. The report highlighted a significant rise in violence, vandalism, and threats against Jews, with far-right groups accounting for the majority of incidents. Debates continue over what defines antisemitism.

Updated: 04-06-2025 18:48 IST
Rising Antisemitism in Germany Amid Gaza Conflict Sparks Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The number of antisemitic incidents in Germany nearly doubled last year, as reported by the German body RIAS, amid ongoing Gaza strife between Israel and Hamas.

RIAS recorded 8,627 incidents, a substantial increase from 2023's 4,886, reflecting an escalated risk for Jews in Germany post-October 7, 2023. Benjamin Steinitz, RIAS head, emphasized the distraction caused by debates over the definition of antisemitism versus victim empathy.

A significant portion of incidents stemmed from 'anti-Israeli antisemitism,' drawing controversy from critics like the Diaspora Alliance, who argue RIAS' approach stifles Palestinian identity. Despite criticism, RIAS maintains its stance, stressing the importance of combating antisemitism as a core responsibility for Germany in post-Holocaust atonement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

