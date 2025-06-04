Amid escalating tensions, Moscow issued a stern warning on Wednesday, declaring the inclusion of military responses to Ukrainian offensives deep within Russian territory, and accusing the West of involvement.

Russia has pressed the United States and Britain to restrain Ukraine following a series of attacks, including attempts to destroy transportation links with Crimea. Ukrainian officials have hailed these actions, underscoring Kyiv's enduring resistance in the prolonged conflict.

U.S. and British officials deny prior knowledge of these attacks. However, Russia insists that Western powers supplied weapons and intelligence, and failed to condemn the strikes. The situation remains tense as both sides exchange accusations of terrorism and responsibility for stalled peace negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)