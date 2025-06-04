Key Mastermind Arrested in Rs 1,000 Crore Goa Land Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) announced the arrest of Rohan Harmalkar, an alleged mastermind behind a multi-crore Goa land scam, on Wednesday.

Harmalkar, who ran as an Independent in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections from Cumbharjua, was apprehended under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to the ED, Harmalkar orchestrated a complex scheme involving the forgery and manipulation of property deeds, impersonating legitimate heirs, and driving fraudulent transactions across tourist hotspots, leading to substantial financial and legal ramifications for the property owners.

(With inputs from agencies.)