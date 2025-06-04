Key Mastermind Arrested in Rs 1,000 Crore Goa Land Scam
Rohan Harmalkar, an independent candidate in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections, was arrested by the ED for masterminding a multi-crore land scam in Goa. He allegedly defrauded property owners through forgery and impersonation. The scam involved high-value land in prime locations and laundered proceeds were reinvested in assets.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) announced the arrest of Rohan Harmalkar, an alleged mastermind behind a multi-crore Goa land scam, on Wednesday.
Harmalkar, who ran as an Independent in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections from Cumbharjua, was apprehended under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
According to the ED, Harmalkar orchestrated a complex scheme involving the forgery and manipulation of property deeds, impersonating legitimate heirs, and driving fraudulent transactions across tourist hotspots, leading to substantial financial and legal ramifications for the property owners.
