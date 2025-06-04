Crucial Talks: Ukraine's Diplomatic Pursuit
Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to Ukrainian President Zelenskiy, held discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington D.C. Topics included Ukraine's frontline status, air defense support, negotiations with Russia, prisoner exchange, and the return of hostages and abducted children.
Updated: 04-06-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 20:22 IST
- Ukraine
Andriy Yermak, the chief of staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, recently engaged in pivotal discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio during his visit to Washington D.C.
Amid escalating tensions, they covered critical issues such as the current situation on Ukraine's frontline and emphasized the urgent need to enhance air defense support for the embattled nation.
The two leaders also delved into ongoing negotiations with Russia, upcoming prisoner exchanges, and stressed the importance of securing the return of hostages and children taken by Russian forces.
