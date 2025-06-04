Crucial Talks: Ukraine's Diplomatic Pursuit

Andriy Yermak, the chief of staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, recently engaged in pivotal discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio during his visit to Washington D.C.

Amid escalating tensions, they covered critical issues such as the current situation on Ukraine's frontline and emphasized the urgent need to enhance air defense support for the embattled nation.

The two leaders also delved into ongoing negotiations with Russia, upcoming prisoner exchanges, and stressed the importance of securing the return of hostages and children taken by Russian forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)