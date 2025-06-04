Left Menu

Crucial Talks: Ukraine's Diplomatic Pursuit

Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to Ukrainian President Zelenskiy, held discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington D.C. Topics included Ukraine's frontline status, air defense support, negotiations with Russia, prisoner exchange, and the return of hostages and abducted children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 04-06-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 20:22 IST
Crucial Talks: Ukraine's Diplomatic Pursuit
Andriy Yermak
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Andriy Yermak, the chief of staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, recently engaged in pivotal discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio during his visit to Washington D.C.

Amid escalating tensions, they covered critical issues such as the current situation on Ukraine's frontline and emphasized the urgent need to enhance air defense support for the embattled nation.

The two leaders also delved into ongoing negotiations with Russia, upcoming prisoner exchanges, and stressed the importance of securing the return of hostages and children taken by Russian forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025