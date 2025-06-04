National Council Charts Empowered Future for India's Senior Citizens by 2047

In a decisive step toward reimagining elder care in India, the Fourth Meeting of the National Council for Senior Citizens convened today in New Delhi, under the leadership of Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr. Virendra Kumar. The session served as a strategic platform to evaluate existing senior welfare schemes, address emerging demographic challenges, and align policy direction with the national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

With India’s elderly population projected to reach 20% of the total populace by 2047, the Council emphasized that the approach to ageing must evolve from passive welfare to active engagement—ensuring that senior citizens live not only longer but better lives, rooted in dignity, inclusion, and purpose.

Strengthening Foundations: Review of Key Welfare Schemes

The Council carried out an in-depth review of flagship programs including the Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana (RVY) and the Integrated Programme for Senior Citizens (IPSrC). In the past year alone, over 5 lakh elderly beneficiaries across 371 districts received free assistive devices like walkers, hearing aids, and wheelchairs under RVY. These devices were distributed via medical camps in partnership with Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), where beneficiaries underwent on-the-spot assessments.

Meanwhile, the IPSrC supported 708 NGOs nationwide, facilitating the operation of old age homes, physiotherapy centers, and mobile medical units. Since its inception, 2.24 lakh senior citizens have benefitted from services such as health checkups, counseling, physiotherapy, and recreational programming.

Technology Meets Tradition: The Rise of Digital Empowerment

As part of its digital push, the Ministry launched the Senior Citizen Welfare Portal, inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu at the ‘Ageing with Dignity’ event on May 2, 2025, at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The portal serves as a one-stop digital platform connecting elderly citizens to welfare schemes, healthcare services, legal aid, and events across the country.

President Murmu also virtually inaugurated five state-of-the-art senior citizen homes in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Uttarakhand—underscoring the government’s intent to provide safe and nurturing residential care for indigent seniors in underserved regions.

Expanding the Ecosystem: Addressing Emerging Challenges

The Council deliberated on modernizing the National Policy for Senior Citizens (NPSC) to reflect today’s socio-economic realities and demographic projections. Proposed updates include:

Minimum care standards for old age homes and senior care facilities.

Dedicated grievance redressal mechanisms for elder abuse and neglect.

Inter-ministerial convergence to address the cross-cutting needs of the elderly.

Centralized data systems to ensure real-time monitoring and personalized service delivery.

Recognizing the complexity of elderly care in a diverse country like India, the Council stressed the need for collaborative governance—involving NGOs, senior citizen associations, healthcare providers, tech innovators, and civil society.

From Welfare to Empowerment: A Cultural Reframing

A notable theme of the session was the push to reframe the narrative around ageing. The Ministry highlighted the success of the ‘Aradhana’ mega cultural event, where over 100 senior performers (aged 60 and above) showcased talents in classical music, folk dance, and theatre, affirming that ageing can be a platform for renewed expression and creativity.

Further, over 500 awareness workshops conducted across states educated communities about elder rights, intergenerational bonding, digital literacy, and legal awareness, reaching more than three lakh people, including caregivers and youth.

A landmark MoU between the Ministry and Brahma Kumaris was signed to introduce mindfulness, meditation, and spiritual care programs into senior citizen outreach, further enhancing mental well-being and social resilience among India’s ageing population.

Looking Ahead: A National Ethos of Inclusion

With the International Day of Older Persons (IDOP) 2024 witnessing participation from over 2.5 lakh senior citizens, it is evident that India’s elderly are not just recipients of care but active agents of change. The Council resolved to embed their voices in the national development discourse, ensuring they remain at the center of policies, not at the margins.

The upcoming years will see an expansion of initiatives around digital inclusion, public-private partnerships for elder care, and a nationwide elderly talent registry to integrate their skills into community development projects.

As Dr. Virendra Kumar summarized, “Our elders have given us their best years. It is our collective duty to ensure their golden years are marked by dignity, joy, and continued relevance. This Council is not just about managing ageing—it’s about celebrating it.”