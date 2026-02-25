President Murmu launches 'Golden Era of Maharashtra through Unity and Trust' programme organised by Brahma Kumaris in Nagpur.
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 25-02-2026 18:52 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 18:52 IST
- Country:
- India
President Murmu launches 'Golden Era of Maharashtra through Unity and Trust' programme organised by Brahma Kumaris in Nagpur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India will be called developed in true sense only if everyone gets equal opportunity to progress: President Droupadi Murmu in Nagpur.
We have to discard negativity and embrace positivity: President Droupadi Murmu at event organised by Brahma Kumaris in Nagpur.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj inspirational figure, fought for justice and freedom: President Droupadi Murmu in Nagpur.
IIM Nagpur MBA Students Boycott Exam Amid Farewell Party Controversy
Sambhali Trust Calls for Actionable Human Rights Mainstreaming at UNHRC