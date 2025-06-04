Trade Talks Progress Amid Tariff Tensions

Trade negotiations between the United States and European Union progressed swiftly despite challenges posed by newly imposed U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum, according to top negotiators.

The EU's Maros Sefcovic and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer met in Paris, affirming the advancement of talks despite the hurdles. President Trump's tariff policies, emphasizing U.S. import duties on foreign goods, aim to address the federal trade deficit by fostering domestic manufacturing growth.

Concerns about global trade disruptions remain prominent, with tensions over China's mineral export restrictions impacting European manufacturers. Meanwhile, the doubling of U.S. metals tariffs affects key allies like Canada and Mexico, prompting intense negotiations over potential relief measures.