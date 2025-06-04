Ashok Gehlot Accuses BJP of Politicizing Udaipur Murder Case

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of politicizing the 2022 murder case of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal, noting a lack of progress in the trial and conviction process.

On social media platform X, Gehlot criticized the BJP for focusing on the incident as a political tool rather than ensuring justice, even as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) handles the case. He claimed that Rajasthan Police could have expedited the trial.

Gehlot alleged that while the central agency took charge immediately, there have been no convictions yet, citing delays such as the absence of a fast-track hearing and pending witness testimonies. Two of the accused have been granted bail, further complicating the case, which has been stalled for six months due to judicial issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)