Shake-Up in Tripura: Government Acts Amidst Spiraling Controversy

The Tripura government has reassigned key police officials in Gomati district following escalating tensions. Youth Tipra Federation members protested, demanding action against a district magistrate for allegedly disrespecting their leader. The unrest prompted threats of a 'Covid-like lockdown,' pushing the government to take swift measures.

A significant administrative reshuffle in Tripura's Gomati district unfolded on Wednesday as the state government responded to brewing tensions by reassigning the district's superintendent of police and an additional SP to police headquarters per official notices.

This decisive action follows a robust demonstration by Youth Tipra Federation (YTF) members who stormed and barricaded the Gomati district magistrate's office, advocating for disciplinary measures against DM Tarit Kanti Chakma. Chakma is accused of slighting Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, leader of BJP's ally Tipra Motha, by refusing him a meeting.

The situation escalated when the YTF threatened a 'Covid-like lockdown' should the government neglect their demands. Amidst mounting pressure, SP Bijoy Debbarma of Sepahijala district was assigned additional responsibilities in Gomati, while Additional SP Souvik De received his new stationing.

