Tragic Turn: Land Dispute Triggers Double Tragedy
A 50-year-old man, Rambabu Tiwari, allegedly died by suicide after consuming poison, following his son's jail sentence over a disputed rape charge. The case, entwined with a local land feud, has led to an FIR against five individuals, including the village head, for alleged abetment of suicide.
- Country:
- India
A 50-year-old man from Lohanda village, Rambabu Tiwari, reportedly died by suicide after consuming poison, according to local police. His death follows the arrest of his son, Dhannu alias Siddharth, linked to a rape allegation involving an 8-year-old girl.
Tiwari had maintained his son's innocence, attributing the charge to a land dispute with village head Bhup Narayan. In response to a complaint from Tiwari's family, authorities have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against five individuals, accusing them of abetting the suicide.
Following Tiwari's death, police intervened to calm tensions among agitated family members at the Community Health Centre. The investigation is ongoing, with Tiwari's body sent for post-mortem analysis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
