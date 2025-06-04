Left Menu

Illegal Explosives Storage Uncovered After Jahidyan House Blast

Two men were arrested after a blast in Jahidyan revealed illegal storage of explosive materials. The search for a third suspect continues. The explosion caused extensive damage, and authorities uncovered various explosive items in the house. The arrested are charged under the Explosive Substances Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 04-06-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 22:30 IST
Illegal Explosives Storage Uncovered After Jahidyan House Blast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A major incident unfolded in the Jahidyan locality as two men were apprehended following the explosion in a two-story house, linked to unlawful explosive storage. Authorities are still pursuing a third suspect, involved in the incident.

The blast, which occurred on Tuesday, caused extensive damage to both the targeted building and neighboring structures. Superintendent of Police, City, Ayush Vikram Singh identified the suspects as locals Shahid and Shadab, along with their brother-in-law, also named Shadab, involved in storing explosives without a proper license.

After the explosion, emergency services swiftly responded, extinguishing the subsequent fire. Investigators found various explosive materials, including black powder, tubes for firecrackers, and other related items. Currently, Shahid and Shadab are under arrest while efforts to locate the absconding suspect continue. The detained individuals face charges under Section 3(a) of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908.

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025