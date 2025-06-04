Illegal Explosives Storage Uncovered After Jahidyan House Blast

A major incident unfolded in the Jahidyan locality as two men were apprehended following the explosion in a two-story house, linked to unlawful explosive storage. Authorities are still pursuing a third suspect, involved in the incident.

The blast, which occurred on Tuesday, caused extensive damage to both the targeted building and neighboring structures. Superintendent of Police, City, Ayush Vikram Singh identified the suspects as locals Shahid and Shadab, along with their brother-in-law, also named Shadab, involved in storing explosives without a proper license.

After the explosion, emergency services swiftly responded, extinguishing the subsequent fire. Investigators found various explosive materials, including black powder, tubes for firecrackers, and other related items. Currently, Shahid and Shadab are under arrest while efforts to locate the absconding suspect continue. The detained individuals face charges under Section 3(a) of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908.