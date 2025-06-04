India Gears Up for Historic 2027 Census with Digital Caste Enumeration

India's 16th Census, marking a historic shift with digital and caste-specific enumeration, is poised for 2027 with reference dates on October 1 for snow-bound regions and March 1 for the rest of the country. The Union Home Ministry announced this dual-phase exercise after a significant 16-year intermission since the last census.

This initiative involves the training of over 30 lakh enumerators and supervisors, embarking on a nationwide effort to collect exhaustive demographic data. Notably, this census will integrate caste enumeration with population data, a practice last conducted during British rule and only partially revived in 2011's Socio-Economic and Caste Census.

The government's decision aligns with a broader strategy to cement inclusivity within India's socio-economic fabric. While addressing potential budgetary constraints, officials emphasize the exercise's pivotal role in shaping welfare policies, reiterating the Modi government's commitment to a comprehensive reflection of the nation's diverse makeup.