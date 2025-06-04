Modi's Push for Indigenous Defense and Vision 2047

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a Union Council of Ministers meeting, championed the efficacy of indigenous weapons, advocating for their priority in future defense strategies. He referred to the recent conflict with Pakistan as an example of the evolving nature of warfare.

The meeting highlighted India's success in Operation Sindoor and Pakistan's acknowledgment of considerable damage. With the first anniversary of his third term approaching, Modi prompted his ministers to strive for high goals and widely communicate government successes, particularly achievements since his term began.

Various ministries, including commerce, industry, and health, presented on Vision 2047, addressing national strategy and public health concerns like obesity. Condolences were extended to the victims of the Bengaluru stampede, while Modi emphasized enhancing service quality and manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)