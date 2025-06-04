Left Menu

Putin and Trump Discuss Key Global Conflicts

In a phone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed Ukraine's conflict, with a spotlight on recent Ukrainian attacks and negotiations. They also addressed Iran, emphasizing Russia's vital role in the matter, according to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump held a phone conversation discussing significant global conflicts, as reported by Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov on Wednesday.

The dialogue primarily revolved around the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, specifically focusing on recent attacks by Ukrainian forces on Russian civilians and the second round of peace negotiations between the two nations.

The leaders also explored the situation in Iran, with President Trump affirming the crucial nature of Russia's involvement in finding a resolution, Ushakov noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

