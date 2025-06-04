Putin and Trump Discuss Key Global Conflicts

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump held a phone conversation discussing significant global conflicts, as reported by Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov on Wednesday.

The dialogue primarily revolved around the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, specifically focusing on recent attacks by Ukrainian forces on Russian civilians and the second round of peace negotiations between the two nations.

The leaders also explored the situation in Iran, with President Trump affirming the crucial nature of Russia's involvement in finding a resolution, Ushakov noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)