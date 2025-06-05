Canadian Border Bill Sparks Controversy Amidst Refugee Concerns

The Canadian government has introduced a border-security bill that could significantly alter the country's approach to asylum-seekers. Tabled by the Liberal government, the legislation may deny certain asylum-seekers a refugee hearing and permits the easier revocation of migrants' status.

The bill aligns with efforts to assuage U.S. demands for stricter border control, simultaneously aiming to decrease the number of migrants within Canada. Measures outlined in the legislation facilitate the sharing of personal information and allow for a more scrutinous review of personal correspondence.

This potential policy shift arrives amid a refugee system backlog exceeding 280,000 cases. Provisions in the bill include fast-tracked refusals for refugee claims and a pre-removal risk assessment replacing hearings for some asylum-seekers, which has ignited criticism from migrant advocates who fear it could result in unjust deportations.

