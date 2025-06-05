The public security bureau in Guangzhou has announced a bounty on over 20 individuals believed to have executed cyber attacks against China. These individuals are alleged to have connections to the Taiwan government, according to Xinhua, the state-run news agency.

Chinese authorities contend that the cyber attacks aimed at strategic sectors like military, aerospace, and energy were orchestrated by Taiwan. Notably, Ning Enwei was named among the suspects. The accusations suggest a deepening rift as Taiwan did not immediately comment but later accused China of misinformation and conducting hacks.

With tensions high, China considers Taiwan its territory, a claim contested by Taiwan's government. The ongoing dispute underscores the complex and fraught relationship between China and Taiwan, exacerbated by accusations of cyber warfare and public misinformation campaigns.

