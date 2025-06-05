Left Menu

Cyber Tensions Escalate: China Accuses Taiwan of Coordinated Hack Attacks

The Guangzhou public security bureau has announced a bounty for suspects linked to cyber attacks attributed to the Taiwan government. Chinese authorities accuse Taiwan of targeting military, aerospace, and other sectors. Taiwan denies the accusations, instead blaming China for misinformation and hacking attempts.

Updated: 05-06-2025 06:29 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 06:29 IST
The public security bureau in Guangzhou has announced a bounty on over 20 individuals believed to have executed cyber attacks against China. These individuals are alleged to have connections to the Taiwan government, according to Xinhua, the state-run news agency.

Chinese authorities contend that the cyber attacks aimed at strategic sectors like military, aerospace, and energy were orchestrated by Taiwan. Notably, Ning Enwei was named among the suspects. The accusations suggest a deepening rift as Taiwan did not immediately comment but later accused China of misinformation and conducting hacks.

With tensions high, China considers Taiwan its territory, a claim contested by Taiwan's government. The ongoing dispute underscores the complex and fraught relationship between China and Taiwan, exacerbated by accusations of cyber warfare and public misinformation campaigns.

