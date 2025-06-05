Russia Declares British Council 'Undesirable'
Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has deemed The British Council an undesirable organization, citing its alignment with UK government priorities. The Council, known for cultural relations and educational opportunities, was previously told to cease operations in Russia in 2018 and has not commented further.
The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has officially labeled The British Council as an undesirable organization. According to a statement on Thursday, the organization is seen as aligning with UK government priorities.
The British Council, which describes itself as the UK's international organization for cultural relations and educational opportunities, was already instructed to halt its operations in Russia back in 2018.
Despite the significant implications of this designation, the British Council has not yet issued a comment, particularly outside London's regular business hours.
