Russia Declares British Council 'Undesirable'

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has officially labeled The British Council as an undesirable organization. According to a statement on Thursday, the organization is seen as aligning with UK government priorities.

The British Council, which describes itself as the UK's international organization for cultural relations and educational opportunities, was already instructed to halt its operations in Russia back in 2018.

Despite the significant implications of this designation, the British Council has not yet issued a comment, particularly outside London's regular business hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)