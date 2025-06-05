NZ Achieves Five Years of Gender Equity in Public Sector Governance

For the fifth year running, New Zealand has achieved gender parity—or better—on public sector boards and committees, with women now holding a record 52.1 percent of governance roles. The announcement was made by Minister for Women Nicola Grigg during a keynote address at the Institute of Directors’ 2024 event, where she presented the results of the government’s annual stocktake on board diversity.

This milestone not only reaffirms New Zealand’s commitment to inclusive leadership, but also solidifies the country’s position as a global leader in gender representation across public institutions. “I am delighted to see that women’s representation in public sector governance remains strong,” Grigg said, underscoring the significance of sustained progress.

Women Taking the Helm: Rise in Board Chair Roles

Equally encouraging is the continued rise in women occupying chair positions on public sector boards. As of 2024, 44.5 percent of board chairs are women—a figure that further demonstrates New Zealand’s systemic embrace of gender-inclusive leadership.

Grigg emphasized the tangible benefits of this shift: “We know that having more women in leadership not only brings about greater diversity but is better for business. The research is clear—diverse leadership enhances financial performance and improves decision-making.”

This perspective aligns with global findings from institutions such as McKinsey and the World Economic Forum, which have consistently shown that gender-diverse boards outperform less diverse ones in innovation, governance quality, and strategic effectiveness.

A Broader Diversity Picture: Ethnic Representation on the Rise

Alongside gender parity, the annual stocktake revealed positive trends in ethnic diversity. Since the government began collecting ethnicity data in 2019, there has been a steady uptick in the representation of Māori, Pasifika, and other ethnic communities across public sector governance.

While exact figures were not disclosed in Grigg’s remarks, she affirmed the government’s commitment to cultivating inclusive governance that mirrors the broader New Zealand demographic landscape. “There are many great women leaders in New Zealand who have achieved amazing things,” she said. “A big part of what we need to do now is inspire the next generation of leaders.”

Looking Ahead: Sustaining Progress Through Mentorship and Merit

Despite the celebratory tone of the announcement, Grigg cautioned that the work is far from over. Achieving and maintaining gender balance on public boards has required deliberate, sustained effort, and future gains will depend on nurturing the leadership pipeline. She emphasized the need to identify, support, and empower the next generation of women in governance.

“This is a great achievement,” Grigg stated, “but the work is not done. We continue to focus on ensuring we have gender-balanced boards appointed on merit. The goal is not just equity for its own sake—but better governance practices, more robust decision-making, and ultimately, better outcomes for all New Zealanders.”

The Minister also hinted at forthcoming initiatives to enhance mentorship opportunities and leadership training for aspiring women leaders, particularly from underrepresented communities.

A Global Beacon of Inclusive Leadership

New Zealand’s achievement comes at a time when many countries are struggling to meet even basic gender equity targets in public governance. As the international community continues to evaluate boardroom diversity through both ethical and performance lenses, New Zealand’s sustained success offers a model of what intentional, data-informed policy can achieve.

The annual stocktake provides critical transparency and accountability—and the results of 2024 affirm that equity in leadership is not only possible, but also productive.